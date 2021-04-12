Three more die from COVID-19, death toll now at 255

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that three persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now bring Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 255 deaths.

Amongst those dead is a 41-year-old woman from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), and two other women, a 63-year-old and a 65-year-old, both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

According to the Ministry’s press release, all three persons died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, the MoH also recorded 105 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 11,149.

The dashboard shows that 15 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 69 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,089 in home isolation and 18 persons are institutional quarantine. To date 9,721 recoveries have been recorded.