The Hydromet Service has been useful in predicting rainfall

Apr 12, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,
It is no surprise that May-June brings rain to Guyana. I am not sure how many persons are aware that the Hydromet Service issues a seasonal outlook which would basically explains if rainfall is expected to be more, or less, or just normal rainfall conditions in addition to other information.
This outlook so far produced has proven to be accurate and should be used to ensure cleaning and clearing of drains are done beforehand.
This would prevent flooding in certain areas, likewise sluices and pumps should always be maintained. In addition to all of this I must mention with the recent downpour Vryman’s Erven in New Amsterdam was flooded because of poor drainage.
However, I must commend the New Amsterdam Mayor and Town Council for clearing the drains today located on strand road.
This should be an ongoing venture throughout the town. We must be proactive and stop being reactive to situations we can avoid.
Yours truly,
Tanya Niamatali

