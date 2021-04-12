Latest update April 12th, 2021 12:59 AM

Nine months later…Police yet to arrest prime suspect in Kuru Kururu pensioner’s murder

Apr 12, 2021 News

Found murdered at his farm house on July 10, 2020, Terrence Alstrom.

Kaieteur News – Nine months after the murder of Terrance Alstrom, 66, at his Kuru Kururu farm house, his killer is yet to be captured by police. In fact, detectives are still chasing leads to ascertain who committed the heinous act.
Alstrom’s body was discovered by one of his sons around 22:30 hrs on July, 10, 2020.
His remains were found covered with his towel alone. He was lying with his face downward in the yard of his Track B Kuru Kururu home located along the Linden/ Soesdyke Highway. An autopsy later revealed that Alstrom died from blunt force trauma to his head. Someone had beaten him to death but who it was, remains a mystery.
Alstrom was relatively new to the Kuru Kururu community. Kaieteur News learnt that he had left his Georgetown home and moved there some years ago to pursue farming.
He had built a farm house and began planting crops. His relatives related that they were concerned at first because he lived there alone and his closest neighbour was located some 100 meters away from his premises.
Nevertheless, those concerns soon faded as he was in constant communication with them, calling almost daily to inform them that he was safe and happy. He would even visit his children frequently in Georgetown.
But the worst fears of this family soon became a reality as the humble farmer was found dead on July 10, 2020.
It is believed that Alstrom was probably lured out of his house to meet his killer based on where his body was found. A photo seen by this media house showed that Alstrom’s lifeless body was found a short distance away from his farm house.
As the investigation progressed, detectives were led to believe that he was murdered during the furtherance of a robbery. Sources close to the investigation had related to this newspaper that Alstrom’s phone along with other personal belongings was missing.
Cops had detained an individual for questioning but found no compelling evidence to tie the person to the incident. Persons who lived in the area could not provide any useful information either. Family members said that Alstom’s neighbour did not notice any suspicious movements or heard screams prior to the discovery of his body.
The last words Kaieteur News heard from police on this case were, “No new developments, investigations are still ongoing”.
Alstrom’s family is hopeful that detectives can make a breakthrough in the case as soon as possible.

 

