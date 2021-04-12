Natural Resources sector faces skills shortage

…as young Guyanese focus on business, not oil or mining — Bharrat

Kaieteur News – Guyana has set about the development of its emerging oil and gas industry, following the discovery of commercial quantities of hydrocarbons in the Stabroek Block more than five years ago.

But it appears for the time being that young Guyanese are not that enthused by the oil boom. What is also daunting is the fact that this lack of interest is directed to other extractive sectors too.

Making this troubling observation was Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat, who over the weekend oversaw the commencement of a Natural Resources Apprenticeship Programme. That initiative is aimed at capitalizing on the opportunity to explore various fields of the sector, through training. The pioneer batch of participants selected, were told on Saturday—at the opening ceremony hosted at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC)—that it is against this backdrop he was encouraging them not to limit themselves academically.

Addressing the young interns, Bharrat noted that, “you need to know where you want to go and you are at the stage in your life where that becomes an issue, where that becomes a problem.”

Most he said may be pondering what career path to take, while adding that there seems to be little interest in joining the extractives sector and opting instead for business-aligned career paths.

Minister Bharrat lamented, “…I don’t know if they don’t see it as fashionable or in trend. But they are more into the business, accounting field.” He noted however, that this only redounds in a disadvantage to the said industries.

Acutely aware of this and determined to keep the negative effects at bay, Bharrat said efforts were directed at establishing the Youth in Natural Resources Initiative. Minister Bharrat underscored that the local Natural Resources sector currently lacks enough skilled Guyanese workers to offset the demands of the industry and the apprenticeship would provide ample opportunities to show young people how exciting and rewarding the sector can be.

He cited as example, that several extractive industry companies have indicated their interest in underground mining.

However, the Minister said that Guyana is at a “complete disadvantage” since there is no Guyanese qualified enough to approve or monitor this unique form of mining.

“These are all questions that as young people, you have on your mind and we are hoping that with this programme, that we can answer some of those questions…That we can guide you to the path where we think you can make a difference, that you can make a contribution.” This, he said, is the whole idea behind the Youths in Natural Resources.”

The Youth in Natural Resources Apprenticeship programme is slated to last three weeks.

During this period, those selected will be given the opportunity to experience Guyana’s interior regions, learn about the natural resources sector and job opportunities therein.

According to the Ministry, participants will interact with mentors and professionals and gain knowledge of working in the extractive industries, including in the oil and gas sector. Additionally, they would be able to establish corporate links through networking with the businesses in the sector and also be enrolled as Youth Ambassadors for Natural Resources.