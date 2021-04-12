Mother of 6 fears for her life – Complains of emotional torture by abusive ex-lover

Kaieteur News -Since rejecting a proposal by her ex-lover—who recently got out of prison— to rekindle their relationship, a mother of six has been living in constant fear that each day might very well be her last. From the moment she turned him down; the woman said her former partner has been using his free time to emotionally torture her.

During an interview with Kaieteur News, Sandy (not her real name), a school teacher and a part-time bread vendor stated, that 39-year-old Stravo Evans of Albouystown, Georgetown has been harassing her in person and over the phone.

This publication understands that Sandy and Evans had shared a two-year relationship before the former ended same on the grounds of abuse. According to reports, on October 18, 2019, the woman had informed the police that Evans was threatening to kill her after she ended their romance.

During July 2018, Evans was sentenced in absentia for the illegal possession of a firearm. He was captured during December 2019 and placed in jail to serve his sentence. Since his release this year, the mother of six said the ex-con has been harassing her.

The woman said she wants nothing to with her ex-lover.

According to her, Evans first made contact on the night of March 24, 2021. The woman said that night she was in bed when she received a phone call.

“When I answer the phone, it was Stravo…he told me that he was sorry for what he did in the past and told me that he won’t do me anything,” Sandy intimated while adding that she was firm in her response that he should move on. She stated, “I told him to move on with his life and that’s when he started begging me to meet with him.”

The woman shared that ever since she turned down Evans’ request to ‘meet-up’ he has been harassing her with multiple phone calls and messages. He even showed up twice at the place she plies her trade.

Messages seen by this publication from Evans to Sandy on WhatsApp, showed Evans using a series of explicit words to address the woman.

Not only did he refer to her by a set of derogatory names, but he noted that she and her children, most of whom are girls, would get hurt.

Screenshots of the conversations showed more than 10 missed calls from Evans via WhatsApp for one day. The woman said it is something he does regularly while adding, that this would be followed by numerous abusive remarks.

The fearful and frustrated woman said the most recent incident with Evans happened last Friday. “I was at my bread stall and around 17:53hrs, a car drove up to my stall and then I noticed Stravo… he started cursing and threatening me,” a frightened Sandy shared.

According to the woman, at the time when Evans drove up to the stall she was in the company of two relatives. She said shortly after the incident, she went to the Ruimveldt Police Station to make a report.

Sandy said, “While I was at the station to make a report the officer picked up a piece of white paper. He started writing, but then he stopped and went and talk to his superior. When the officer came back he told me to take out a restraining order against Evans.”

Under the belief that a restraining order would not protect her from Evans, the woman did not follow through with the advice of the officers. She said, “I don’t think a piece of paper can protect me. He is a man that would do what he says.” Despite her concerns, the teacher said she has been encouraged to get the restraining order. She is expected to do so today.

Following the report to the police, the teacher said she returned to her stall.

The mother related that it was not long after that Evans showed up again and continued to curse and threaten her. “My aunt who was at the stall at the time walked over the road and she talked to him [Evans] but I don’t know what they talked about, but I heard her saying ‘You can’t do that, that’s my niece,” she added.

According to Sandy, after two instances being cursed and threatened in one day, Evans was not satisfied, since around 23:15hrs the same night, she heard a car honking in front of her home. When she checked, it was Evans who was causing the commotion.

She stated that Evans continued that behaviour for at least five minutes before leaving.

During the interview the woman expressed concerns that Evans’ behaviour may make friends and family fearful of being around her, thereby leaving her to feel more alone and vulnerable. The woman said too, that she is concerned about her children’s safety, her co-workers, and other persons she socializes with.

Sandy stated, “…I know Stravo, if he can’t get to me directly he would go after me in other ways.”

An alternative the woman is looking at as it relates to her teaching job, is to talk to her superiors at the Ministry of Education to request either an early retirement or to resign since she knows that the situation can escalate.

“Most nights I get up and cry…I thought I got out. I thought I would be able to put all of what happened behind me, but I realized that this is not over until Stravo gets what he wants,” the fearful woman said.