Main access bridge to Lethem collapses under weight of truck

– Minister calls for emergency works

The weight of a truck travelling out of Lethem on Saturday evening caused a section of the Pirara Bridge, located on the Linden-Lethem trail, Region Nine, to collapse.

With vehicles stranded from getting in or out of Lethem, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill said, emergency works is expected to be done in the soonest possible time.

This publication understands that motor lorry GPP 7704 damaged at least 50 feet of the 160 feet-long bridge. Among other vehicles stranded is a fuel tanker which has to deliver supplies to the Lethem Power Company (LPC).

During a phone call interview with Lethem’s Deputy Mayor, Debra King, she stated that as of 15:30hrs yesterday, the truck was still stuck on the part of the bridge that collapsed and that persons were offloading it.

King added that due to the water rising in the Ireng River, and the continuous rainfall, they are unable to build a bypass until the bridge is repaired. “The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Lethem has put a boat system in place that is transporting persons across the river…the fuel tanker that is carrying fuel for LPC is also trying to use a boat system to shuffle across the fuel,” King stated.

The Deputy Mayor added that until the truck is removed from the bridge, she is unable to state the extent of the damage and what repairs would be needed. She also noted that no major works have been done on the bridge for some time now.

She added however that they are trying to resolve the issue as soon as possible, even if it is just for light vehicular traffic.

In the meantime, Minister Edghill disclosed that the private sector has been engaged to assist in getting the truck emptied and removed from the bridge.

According to reports, the last time the bridge was damaged was during November 2019.