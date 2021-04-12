Dj stabs selector’s face during argument in radio studio

Latest update April 12th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News- “Dj Raw Gold” is now on the run after he stabbed his selector to the face on Saturday with a broken Guinness bottle, during an argument they had in a local radio studio. Kaieteur News learned that the wounded selector goes by the name of “Yannick”.
The stabbing incident reportedly took place around 20:45 hrs. in the Hits and Jams (HJ) radio studio located in Queenstown, Georgetown.
According to police, Yannick was allegedly stabbed four times. The victim told investigators that when he arrived at the studio, he begun talking with “Raw Gold”. But th

On the run for stabbing Yannick, DJ Raw Gold.

eir conversation reportedly erupted into an argument “over work”. Things became physical after “Raw Gold” located a Guinness Bottle, broke it, and dealt Yannick stabs to his face before escaping.
The inj

ured man was then taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by persons who witnessed the incident. He received stitches for his wounds and was sent away.
Another individual who witnessed the selector being stabbed had recorded a video showing blood splatters on the walls and floors of the HJ 94.1 Boom FM’s radio studio. While recording, he was heard callin

Screen grab from video showing blood splatters on the floors and walls of the HJ 94.1 radio studio

g for help.

Stabbed to his face with a broken Guinness bottle by his Dj, “Raw Gold”, Selector Yannick.

“Right now a need some help at the studio hay who eva deh close yall come quick.

Raw gold and Yannick just get in a fight hay. Blood every f******g way. Watch wa going on hay. Yannick face f***k up bad hay s***t. Yall come fast”.
HJ 94.1 has since issued a statement labeling Yannick and Raw Gold as independent Djs.
HJ explained that the two were paying for air time to broadcast their weekend programme.
Following the incident, HJ said it took a decision to suspend the programme and its hosts from its airwaves.

