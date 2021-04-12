Dem Vincee people nah want come hay!

Kaieteur News -One man tell de government dat if de situation come to dat, dem should make an offer fuh person from St. Vincent, affected by de volcano, to resettle in Guyana. Dem boys had to laugh when dem hear dis.

Not because Guyana find oil mean dat people want to come and live hay. At least not dem people from tiny St. Vincent and de Grenadines. Dem standard of living higher dan we own. And dem hear so much bad things about Guyana dat dem rather stay way dem deh dan come and live in hay.

Guyanese running from here to St Vincent. Dem gat over 5,000 Guyanese in dat country. Even some of dem nah wan come back hay. So why anyone think dem people wah get affected by de volcano gan want come hay?

And why dem gan wan come now when COVID- 19 rampant in Guyana. More dan 250 dead from de virus in Guyana. Only 10 dead in St. Vincent and de Grenadines.

Even dem people wah running away from dem country does spot trouble when dem land in Guyana. Dat is why dem just using Guyana fuh pass through fuh guh to Brazil and Uncle Sam. People nah wan come and live in dis country way every day is a problem.

Is nat de fuss time volcano erupt in de Caribbean. In 1979 de same volcano did erupt and people had to get evacuate. And de ash reach all de way to Barbados. Nobody din ask den to come to Guyana.

Dem had volcano eruption in Monserrat in 1997. More dan 7,000 people had to leave de island. Most of dem end up in England. None ah dem didn’t ask fuh come to Guyana.

Talk half and wait fuh see if dem Guyanese in Vincee gan return home!