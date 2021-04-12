Latest update April 12th, 2021 12:59 AM

An urgent intervention is needed at Great Falls Amerindian Reservation

Apr 12, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,
I have a serious issue which requires urgent intervention, otherwise my dear community stands to be destroyed.
I hail from Great Falls Amerindian Reservation and I have dedicated my life to its development so it pains me to see persons who have no commitment to the wholesome and sustainable development of this community enter and do as they please.
There are approximately 80 residents living on the titled lands of my community, however over the past years person from other areas and thrived with lawless and outright destructive practices.
With elections for Toshao just around the corner, a list has appeared with names some of which I’ve never seen before.
These people have no attachment whatsoever to my community and therefore have no right to vote in matters concerning its affairs. I am asking on behalf of the true residents of Great Falls for a full investigation into this illegal act and for due intervention.
I would like to see the residents of Great Falls being able to develop our community and given preference in all matters concerning its development. I would like to see good and wholesome leadership and adherence to the laws in place. For too long we have suffered from incompetent leadership and we are not willing to see our community plundered by outsiders with negative agendas.
Yours truly,
Concerned Great Falls resident

  • The PPP/C is deaf

    Kaieteur News- The rapid spike in COVID-19 deaths suggests clearly that the high number of daily new cases (now averaging... more

