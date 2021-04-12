An urgent intervention is needed at Great Falls Amerindian Reservation

Latest update April 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 12, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
I have a serious issue which requires urgent intervention, otherwise my dear community stands to be destroyed.
I hail from Great Falls Amerindian Reservation and I have dedicated my life to its development so it pains me to see persons who have no commitment to the wholesome and sustainable development of this community enter and do as they please.
There are approximately 80 residents living on the titled lands of my community, however over the past years person from other areas and thrived with lawless and outright destructive practices.
With elections for Toshao just around the corner, a list has appeared with names some of which I’ve never seen before.
These people have no attachment whatsoever to my community and therefore have no right to vote in matters concerning its affairs. I am asking on behalf of the true residents of Great Falls for a full investigation into this illegal act and for due intervention.
I would like to see the residents of Great Falls being able to develop our community and given preference in all matters concerning its development. I would like to see good and wholesome leadership and adherence to the laws in place. For too long we have suffered from incompetent leadership and we are not willing to see our community plundered by outsiders with negative agendas.
Yours truly,
Concerned Great Falls resident
Apr 12, 2021By Franklin Wilson With mixed results had in the first window of the Concacaf leg of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying last month, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Senior Men’s National Team...
Apr 12, 2021
Apr 12, 2021
Apr 11, 2021
Apr 11, 2021
Apr 11, 2021
Kaieteur News- I am not on Facebook so I miss a colossal amount of information about what effective opinion-makers say that... more
Kaieteur News- The rapid spike in COVID-19 deaths suggests clearly that the high number of daily new cases (now averaging... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Officials of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]