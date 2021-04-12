4,500 people being vaccinated against COVID-19 per day – Minister Anthony

Latest update April 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 12, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony recently disclosed that the COVID-19 vaccination campaign is moving apace with 52,854 individuals immunized as of last week Thursday. The Minister made this disclosure during his latest COVID-19 update.
Anthony said that an average of 4,500 vaccines is being administered per day at the various sites countrywide. This, he noted, is a significant increase when compared to the first few weeks of the vaccination roll out.
Further to this, the Minister said that most of the vaccines have to be administered in two doses. As of Thursday last, some 60 persons who took the Sinopharm vaccine received their second dose. Dr. Anthony said these individuals would have to wait a period of seven days to be considered fully immunized.
“Those who took the AstraZeneca, we are asking them to wait at least for 12 weeks. Those who are now taking the Sputnik vaccine they would have to wait for 28 days and then they’ll get their second dose.”
Meanwhile, the Minister said to facilitate the roll out of the Sputnik V vaccine which arrived here last Friday, medical personnel had to be re-trained in its administration.
For this week, he said approximately 2,000 to 2,500 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine have been administered. The second batch of these vaccines is expected this week.
Meanwhile, Minister Anthony has again called on the public to get their jabs to help protect themselves and their families.
He explained that while everyone will not receive the COVID-19 vaccine, enough people have to be immunized to create herd immunity in Guyana.
