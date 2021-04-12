Latest update April 12th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

4,500 people being vaccinated against COVID-19 per day – Minister Anthony

Apr 12, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony recently disclosed that the COVID-19 vaccination campaign is moving apace with 52,854 individuals immunized as of last week Thursday. The Minister made this disclosure during his latest COVID-19 update.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony

Anthony said that an average of 4,500 vaccines is being administered per day at the various sites countrywide. This, he noted, is a significant increase when compared to the first few weeks of the vaccination roll out.
Further to this, the Minister said that most of the vaccines have to be administered in two doses. As of Thursday last, some 60 persons who took the Sinopharm vaccine received their second dose. Dr. Anthony said these individuals would have to wait a period of seven days to be considered fully immunized.
“Those who took the AstraZeneca, we are asking them to wait at least for 12 weeks. Those who are now taking the Sputnik vaccine they would have to wait for 28 days and then they’ll get their second dose.”
Meanwhile, the Minister said to facilitate the roll out of the Sputnik V vaccine which arrived here last Friday, medical personnel had to be re-trained in its administration.
For this week, he said approximately 2,000 to 2,500 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine have been administered. The second batch of these vaccines is expected this week.
Meanwhile, Minister Anthony has again called on the public to get their jabs to help protect themselves and their families.
He explained that while everyone will not receive the COVID-19 vaccine, enough people have to be immunized to create herd immunity in Guyana.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Máximo satisfied with involvement of locals in WCQ; notes that process is gradual

Máximo satisfied with involvement of locals in WCQ; notes that...

Apr 12, 2021

By Franklin Wilson With mixed results had in the first window of the Concacaf leg of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying last month, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Senior Men’s National Team...
Read More
WeCare Shiv Gajraj Computers/S&K Construction West Dem Softball Cricket Cup Rescheduled

WeCare Shiv Gajraj Computers/S&K...

Apr 12, 2021

Women Players, New Model, Golf Courses and Academy has fueled massive growth

Women Players, New Model, Golf Courses and...

Apr 12, 2021

Shiv Gajraj Computer and S & K Construction West Demerara Softball Cup on today

Shiv Gajraj Computer and S & K Construction...

Apr 11, 2021

NY Tri State U-15s tour concludes in watery climax Rai, Bolisetty, Srivastava outstanding performers for tourists

NY Tri State U-15s tour concludes in watery...

Apr 11, 2021

GFF issues statement on the Senior Women’s National Team programme

GFF issues statement on the Senior Women’s...

Apr 11, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The PPP/C is deaf

    Kaieteur News- The rapid spike in COVID-19 deaths suggests clearly that the high number of daily new cases (now averaging... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected]com / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]