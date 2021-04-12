21 arrested for disregarding COVID-19 guidelines

Kaieteur News – Twenty-one persons have been arrested over the course of the weekend showing blatant disregard for the COVID-19 guidelines call for citizens to respect the 10; 30pm curfew, wear masks and practice social distancing.

The individuals were arrested by members of the Joint Services.

This recent arrest follows those that were made during the Easter weekend. Kaieteur News had reported on Tuesday last that over 100 persons were arrested by ranks attached to the Joint Services for breaching the COVID-19 Guidelines in Georgetown.

This weekend the COVID-19 patrol headed to areas in Region Three and Mabaruma, Region One.

According to a police report, operations in Mabaruma were carried out between 19:30 hrs. and 22:30 hrs. on Saturday.

Within that time, the ranks stationed there patrolled the Kumaka Waterfront, Hosororo Hill and the Mabaruma Township. Those ranks reportedly observed 12 persons breaching the guidelines and arrested them. Police detailed that out of 12 arrested; eight were mask-less while the remaining four failed to practice social distancing.

Meanwhile, Joint Services’ patrol operations in Region Three saw nine more persons arrested between 22:40 hrs. on Saturday and 00:40hrs. on Sunday.

Commander for Region Three, Senior Superintendent Errol Watts, stated that the nine who were arrested were at the time consuming alcohol in front of a popular beer garden on the Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo public road.

Watts added, these exercises will continue as part of a committed effort to ensure that the safety protocols are adhered to and that there is no breach of the curfew.

The National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) is the body behind ensuring the COVID-19 guidelines are respected. Its partnership with the Disciplined Forces to achieve this is proving to be a major success. The campaign to keep citizens in check is called “COVI-CURB.”