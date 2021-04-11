Kaieteur News – A financial guru has professed his ‘belief’ that the gas-to-shore project is feasible. The former minister in the APNU+AFC government, Mr. David Patterson, says that he ‘thinks’ the gas-to-shore project is feasible. The financial guru believes, the former Minister thinks, but the prize goes to the country’s Vice President who says he does not need to think; the project in his estimation is feasible and that the call for a feasibility study is a ‘no-brainer.’
If the gas-to-shore project is what these Three Wise Men believe it to be, there can hardly be any objection to it being subject to a study to validate the belief of the financial analyst, what the former minister thinks, and the opinion of the Vice President who is so certain that he does not need to give it further thought.
The gas-to-shore project has implications for Guyana’s finances and future. Regardless of the model which is employed to finance the project, public funds will be to be sunk into it. Money will also have to be borrowed and returns to private investors are likely to be protected by government’s guarantee.
The people of Guyana cannot afford for such a major project to be undertaken in such a callous manner. It is for this reason that we support the commissioning of a feasibility study of the project instead of relying on beliefs and hunches.
We need a feasibility study not hunches
Apr 11, 2021 Front Page Comment, News
