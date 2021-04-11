One arrested for robbing man of BMX bicycle, $240 in cash – Police hunt two more

Kaieteur News – One has been arrested as police look for two more suspects who on Friday reportedly pounced on a man with a knife, robbing him of $240 and stealing his BMX bicycle valued at some $12,000.

Investigators reported that the man, Akely Freeman of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was attacked by the trio sometime around 00:30hrs that day.

He was reportedly riding along a street in Kaneville when the three ambushed him and hauled him off his bike as one of them held him at knifepoint while the other two searched through his pockets.

Police reported that Freeman put up a fight and was sliced to his hands with the knife. Nevertheless, he did manage to injure one of the suspects but that did not stop them from escaping with his bicycle and $240 in cash. The matter was reported and ranks were successful in capturing one of the suspects. Ranks identified him as the “same one who Freeman had injured during the robbery”.

The arrested suspect is currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) receiving medical attention under police guard as the hunt is on for the other two who are still on the run.