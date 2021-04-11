Latest update April 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

Guyana has 11,044 COVID-19 cases

Apr 11, 2021

Kaieteur News – Guyana now has 11, 044 COVID-19 cases after the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 86 new cases yesterday.
According to a breakdown of the new cases, 55 were found in Region Four; Region Three has 15 new cases; Region Ten has eight cases; Region Five has four new cases; Region Six has three new cases; and Region Two has one new case.
The MOH dashboard also outlined that there are now 14 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Infectious Diseases Hospital; 71 patients are in institutional isolation and 1,033 are in home quarantine.
To date, 252 persons have died and 9,688 have recovered.

