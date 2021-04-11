Guyana has 11,044 COVID-19 cases

Latest update April 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 11, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Guyana now has 11, 044 COVID-19 cases after the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 86 new cases yesterday.
According to a breakdown of the new cases, 55 were found in Region Four; Region Three has 15 new cases; Region Ten has eight cases; Region Five has four new cases; Region Six has three new cases; and Region Two has one new case.
The MOH dashboard also outlined that there are now 14 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Infectious Diseases Hospital; 71 patients are in institutional isolation and 1,033 are in home quarantine.
To date, 252 persons have died and 9,688 have recovered.
Apr 11, 2021Kaieteur News – Wecare Community Services and Promotions in association with the Zeeburg Sports club have teamed up to host the inaugural Shiv Gajraj Computers and S & K Construction West...
Apr 11, 2021
Apr 11, 2021
Apr 11, 2021
Apr 11, 2021
Apr 11, 2021
Kaieteur News – As I was about to drive off, Mrs. Dawn Holder-Cush (DHC) said to me, “Freddie, you are the most forgiving... more
Kaieteur News – A good example of how to structure a Budget was provided earlier this year by the Chancellor of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Officials of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]