GNBS offers calibration of infrared thermometers to support the National Covid-19 response.

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s COVID-19 cases have surpassed 10,000 in the past year, approximately 1,000 of which are active. In addition, the country’s COVID-19 deaths are steadily increasing with close to 50 recorded in the past month. This has heightened the need for persons to take more steps to protect themselves as well as businesses to protect their staff and customers. One of those methods of protection is the use of infrared thermometers to detect high body temperatures at the entrance of premises.

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) calibrates infrared thermometers, among others, to guarantee accuracy. Calibration is the comparison of the measurement on the device with those of a calibration standard of known accuracy. Regardless of the type of thermometer being used, its accuracy must be determined, especially if it is used frequently and over extensive periods.

While relying on thermal screening alone will not detect all cases of COVID-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that it forms part of a package of measures to prevent and control the disease.

The GNBS has the capacity to verify infrared temperature guns with a minimum measuring range of 16.5 cm. To access this service, individuals or companies can contact the GNBS’ Industrial Metrology and Testing (IMT) Department on telephone numbers 219-0064-66. Upon contacting the Bureau, a date will be given to submit the device for calibration at a cost of $5,000. The process will be completed within 24 hours allowing persons to retrieve the instrument on the following day.

Calibration keeps the measurements within the specified tolerances, controls operation and maintain safety, comply with regulations and quality systems, maintain universal acceptability, and establish the reliability of the instrument i.e., it can be trusted.

The GNBS is advising that all users of Infrared Temperature Guns follow the listed guidelines below:

1. Temperature gun labels should be in English.

2. Always follow manufacturer operating guidelines when using temperature guns as methods vary in terms of range and conditions.

3. Avoid touching the sensory areas and always clean according to manufacturer guidelines.

4. Do not drop or expose the device to physical shocks.

5. Always store the device properly when not in use to prolonging its life and accuracy.

6. Devices for ear measurement must not be used to take readings on the skin.

7. Industrial thermometers should not be used for taking body temperature.

The Bureau encourages all stakeholders including companies, laboratories, and users of thermometers, including clinical and liquid-in-glass, to submit their instruments periodically for calibration.

For further information, contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064/65/66. Please visit our website: www.gnbsgy.org and like our Facebook page: gnbsgy