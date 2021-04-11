Coronavirus: These simple choices can save you during this deadly time

By Dr. Zulfikar Bux

Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Vanderbilt Medical Center

Kaieteur News – Over the past month, we have seen more cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any other period. While we await confirmation of new strains circulating here, one would have to be silly to not assume that this wave of infections and deaths is not from a newer, more deadly form of the virus. Scientists have found that the new variants from Brazil, UK and South Africa, can be up to two times easier to catch than the previous circulating strains. This means that we will have to tighten on previous practices if we are to avoid becoming infected from these deadlier strains of the virus. Today, I wish to revisit the basics and highlight some simple measures that we can take to minimise our chances of becoming infected.

Your choice of location

One is likelier to be exposed and become infected if they are in places where there is an outbreak. Avoiding outbreak regions, hospitals, environments where there are many people and enclosed spaces will be of benefit to you. The more persons you expose yourself to, the higher the chances of you being exposed to an infected individual. If you choose to interact with others in enclosed spaces, then your risk of acquiring an infection is higher. When you are inside, there is no free flow of air and potential viruses will re-circulate instead of being dispersed. Your chances of breathing in the virus will therefore be higher when compared to being outside, where virus particles are quickly dispersed by free-flowing air. So, avoid crowded environments, closed spaces, and high-risk areas and you are less likely to be infected.

Your proximity to others

The virus can only spread when persons are close enough for it to be transmitted from one to the other. The further you are away from others, then the less likely you will be infected. Avoiding crowded places, especially in environments where there is irresponsible behaviour, is therefore key in decreasing one’s risk of becoming infected. Places where there are celebrations such as parties, weddings, hangouts, etc. pose higher risks for the spread of infections and should therefore be avoided. So, anytime you see a gathering of people, avoid it if you can and you may be avoiding the virus at the same time.

How long you are exposed to others

One’s chance of becoming infected increases with every second, which they are exposed to an infected individual. Therefore, the less time you spend around others away from home, the less likely you will be exposing yourself to the virus. Every second counts especially when you are in a high-risk environment. It’s best to assume that every person is infected until proven otherwise and limit your exposure risk. So, when you are out and about, be mindful of this fact and limit how long you expose yourself to others.

Being masked up properly

Now that we are aware that the new strains of virus spreads about two times easier than before, we have to tighten our mask wearing skills even more. The virus can still get into your body if you are wearing a mask and exposing your nostrils or if your mask is loose fitting. You may have gotten away with this practice before but not with the new strains that are circulating. Ensure your mask is tight fitting and your nose and mouth are properly covered. Some experts even recommended that a close-fitting cloth mask be placed over the regular masks that are being worn for a tighter fit and increased protection. Any space you leave around your mask is potential space for the virus to get in or for it to escape in the event that you are infected.

This new wave has just begun and many more will be infected and some will die unfortunately. We all have a responsibility to protect ourselves and those around us. Our behaviour will determine how many more lives are lost. Getting vaccinated, behaving responsibly and choosing responsible environments are the key to protecting ourselves and saving others. Choose wisely! Live longer!