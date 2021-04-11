CDC to investigate increased flooding in Regions Six and Three

Latest update April 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 11, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has assigned assessment teams to investigate the flooding situation that is currently affecting various areas including farmlands within Regions Six and Three, according to the Commission.
This effort comes after numerous complaints from persons residing in the affected regions. Farmers at Conservancy Dam, Canal No.2, have reported that their land received significant water logging, along with streets being flooded in Belle West, Phase Two (WBD).
The CDC deployed an assessment team to Region 6 and is working with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) there to gather more information, while the authorities of Region 3 will conduct their assessment and apprise the CDC subsequently.
Kaieteur News contacted Commission officials who relayed that the assessment team had conducted the task and would have given out hampers to individuals who were affected. It was also mentioned that none of the crops received permanent damage. The CDC and RDC will be working together to help provide proper drainage and water relinquishment.
