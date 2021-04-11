Latest update April 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CDC to investigate increased flooding in Regions Six and Three

Apr 11, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has assigned assessment teams to investigate the flooding situation that is currently affecting various areas including farmlands within Regions Six and Three, according to the Commission.
This effort comes after numerous complaints from persons residing in the affected regions. Farmers at Conservancy Dam, Canal No.2, have reported that their land received significant water logging, along with streets being flooded in Belle West, Phase Two (WBD).
The CDC deployed an assessment team to Region 6 and is working with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) there to gather more information, while the authorities of Region 3 will conduct their assessment and apprise the CDC subsequently.
Kaieteur News contacted Commission officials who relayed that the assessment team had conducted the task and would have given out hampers to individuals who were affected. It was also mentioned that none of the crops received permanent damage. The CDC and RDC will be working together to help provide proper drainage and water relinquishment.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Shiv Gajraj Computer and S & K Construction West Demerara Softball Cup on today

Shiv Gajraj Computer and S & K Construction West Demerara...

Apr 11, 2021

Kaieteur News – Wecare Community Services and Promotions in association with the Zeeburg Sports club have teamed up to host the inaugural Shiv Gajraj Computers and S & K Construction West...
Read More
NY Tri State U-15s tour concludes in watery climax Rai, Bolisetty, Srivastava outstanding performers for tourists

NY Tri State U-15s tour concludes in watery...

Apr 11, 2021

GFF issues statement on the Senior Women’s National Team programme

GFF issues statement on the Senior Women’s...

Apr 11, 2021

GABF hosts final press conference ahead of departure

GABF hosts final press conference ahead of...

Apr 11, 2021

Executive Committee elected for the South Essequibo Cricket Committee

Executive Committee elected for the South...

Apr 11, 2021

Campbell, Carter vying for GTA Presidency

Campbell, Carter vying for GTA Presidency

Apr 11, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]