Baby found dead in drain; mother claims she went to beg for baby food

Latest update April 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 11, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The body of a 21-month-old infant was yesterday found dead in a drain at Parika Backdam. His mother, 18, was arrested and has since claimed that she had left him close to that drain and went to beg for food because he was hungry.
According to a police report, the infant’s body was found just around 19:00 hrs.
His mother stated that she had gone to a friend living close by to beg for food for her “hungry child.” Kaieteur News learnt that it was that friend who began questioning her about the child’s whereabouts. She could not give a reasonable answer which led to the individual becoming suspicious. The friend then informed her uncle that she was there.
The uncle subsequently arrived and began questioning her as well. This caused the teen to run from the uncle and into a nearby canal. The police was then called in to deal with the situation. After being taken out of the canal, the law enforcement officials then instructed the teen to locate the child who was left unattended.
Upon arriving at the location, the police were greeted with the sight of the motionless infant submerged in the drain. The child was then removed from the area and rushed to Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The body was inspected for any marks of violence, but none was seen. It was later taken to Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting post mortem examination. The mother was then escorted to Parika Police Station, where she was told of the allegations against her, cautioned and a statement was taken. She was later officially placed into custody. Investigations are ongoing.
