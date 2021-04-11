Ash Knee gat fuh come good!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys does listen and dem boys does hear … all kinds of things. In Guyana once yuh listen close enough yuh could hear whisper.

Dem boys hear a man seh how de cattle herder does kill dem stock when dem deh bad. Dem boys know, however, dat de market never short of meat and therefore it gat to be dat nuff herder does deh bad all de time.

Dem boys nah accepting dah explanation about distribution problems affecting de price of meat. With all dem traffic wah dem boys seeing, backing up for miles during peak hours and all dem big truck and van wah deh pun de road, dem boys nah feel is a transportation problem. Dem boys believe is a bigger problem. De Agri man gat fuh do a proper investigation and find out whether somebody trying fuh corner de market.

If dat is de case, den Ash Knee gan gat to ask de GRA fuh check pun dis, like he did with dem people wah charging VAT pun zero-rated items.

Ash Knee went to a funeral de other day. He lavish praise pun de man named Jai. But dem boys wan remind Ash Knee dat de man died on de wuk. And dem hope dat he gan lavish some ‘Grangers’ pun de family. Beef might be short but de Treasury nah empty. Ash Knee gat to come good!

He seh how Jai used to wuk in de European Union Task Force section of de Ministry. And dem papers seh how Jai was a financial expert. So dem boys wan know how come Jai end up in Mahdia doing wuk wah gat nuttin fuh do with de European Union.

Talk half and ask Ash Knee why de price of gasoline nearing $200 per litre!