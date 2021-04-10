Trophy Stall supports Island Link pool tourney

Kaieteur News – Trophy Stall has supported the Island Link pool competition which is set for today at Island Link sports club, East Bank Essequibo.

The entity yesterday donated the trophies which will be given to the top three finishers.

According to the organisers, all covid guidelines will be observed and a keen contest is anticipated.

The organisers thanked Trophy Stall for their support. Entrance fee is $3,000.

Action gets underway at 17:00hrs.

Island Link is an internet service provider that operates in the Essequibo region.