Region One to benefit from CAD$3M human services project

Kaieteur News – Representative of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Nicolas Pron, along with Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Mark K. Berman, have partnered to help birth a CAD$3million project to aid human services within Region One.

The project which will last is intended to ensure improved services for the most vulnerable members of Region One-Barima Waini, including children and migrants.

This comes after a visit to the Region by the two representatives on March 23,, last. A meeting was scheduled with the authorities in that area to better understand the living conditions there.

Wide-ranging discussions were held with Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley and heads of various agencies. The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Mabaruma, Chris Phang and Carolyn Robinson respectively and their officers were also part of the engagement.

The teams also met with Regional Health Officer, Dr. Steven Cheefoon and Deputy Chairman of the Khan’s Hill Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Sharmaine Smith. The officials shared some of the pressing issues they face in the Region including the influx of Venezuelan migrants, access to the public health system, proper solid waste disposal systems, unemployment and the resuscitation of agriculture.

According to a joint press release by the Canadian and UNICEF officials, the signing of this project will provide funding to support health, education and other services in the communities in Region one and other regions demonstrating need.

High Commissioner Berman stated in his remarks that he is delighted to partner with UNECIF on the project, as it would address all the issues presented during the recent trip. Problems affecting child care and educational services are to be alleviated along with greater efforts to ensure those facing increased vulnerabilities do not fall further behind in recovering from the pandemic.

UNICEF Representative, Pron said that the partnership with the Canadian High Commission comes at a critical time as there is a need to work together to ensure that no one is left behind as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Pron also imputed that since 2018, UNICEF has been supporting authorities on the ground under the Emergency/Migrant Response programme and there have been positive results.