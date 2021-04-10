Latest update April 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Govt. extends condolences to Queen Elizabeth II over Prince Philip’s passing

Apr 10, 2021 News

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Kaieteur News – His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, extended his condolences to Queen Elizabeth II and the people of the United Kingdom yesterday on behalf of the Government of Guyana, following the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.In his letter to Her Majesty, The Queen, he said: “It is with deep sorrow that I extend heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Government and people of Guyana, and in my own name, to the Government and people of the United Kingdom on the passing of His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”He stated that Prince Philip served with great honour as the patriarch of the Royal Family and was an extraordinary public servant as he provided loyal and reliable support through the decades of novel changes.

His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (Photo: CNN)

He highlighted Prince Philip’s military service, particularly in the Second World War, which earned him great respect, and his early outspoken advocacy for the conservation and protection of the environment, that inspired many.
Ali said that the absence of his voice on these critical issues would be deeply felt, while adding that the imprint he has made on the 20th century cannot be erased or forgotten.

 

