Man placed on bail for wounding logger who approached him to fight

Kaieteur News – After making an appearance in court yesterday, a 36-year-old man was placed on bail for allegedly wounding a logger who approached him to fight.

The defendant, Humphrey Hope of Upper Berbice River, appeared in the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Wanda Fortune when the wounding charge was read to him.

Hope was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that on April 5, 2021, at Kwakwani Park, Upper Berbice River, Region Ten, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Adolph Allicock, better known as “Dog Man”.

According to a police report, Allicock is of the belief that Hope is having an affair with his wife and has been upset with him for some time now.

On the day in question, around 22:35hrs, Allicock reportedly saw Hope walking in the company of friends and decided to approach him with a rum bottle in his right hand.

Kaieteur News had reported that Allicock started an argument with Hope and allegedly hit him with the rum bottle. The bottle struck Hope to his face.

In retaliation, Hope picked up a piece of wood and allegedly lashed Allicock several times. Allicock was hit to the left side of his face, forehead, shoulder and lower left leg. He was later taken to the Kwakwani Hospital Complex, where he was treated and admitted. His condition was deemed serious.

After the matter was reported, Hope was arrested and subsequently charged for wounding Allicock. Magistrate Fortune placed Hope on $75,000 bail and the matter was adjourned to May 21, 2021.