‘Killa’ released on $100,000 bail, accused of damaging police vehicle

Fagundes execution…

Kaieteur News – Three days after Rondell Bacchus called “Killa,” was arrested in relation to the execution of Ricardo Fagundes on Main Street, the suspect was yesterday released on $100,000 station bail.

According to the police, Bacchus’ lawyer, Damien Da Silva, yesterday served a Habeas Corpus writ on the Guyana Police Force (GPF), as such Bacchus was released on bail with a condition attached that he report to the police on identified days.

The police also stated yesterday that while Bacchus was being transported from the lockups, he maliciously damaged the police vehicle. He was subsequently charged, and is expected to appear in court on April 12, 2021, regarding the offence.

Kaieteur News had reported that on Tuesday at noon, the GPF issued a wanted bulletin for Bacchus, 40, of ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown. About an hour later, Bacchus surrendered at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, in the company of his lawyer.

Bacchus was wanted for questioning in relation to the killing of Ricardo Fagundes known as “Paper Shorts,” a biker and a popular gold dealer, who was killed on March 21, 2021, on Main Street, Georgetown.

According to reports, Fagundes was riddled with more than 20 bullets as he exited a popular Main Street nightclub. The act was carried out by two men who had emerged from a heavily tinted, new model, white Toyota Fielder wagon.

Bacchus, who was subsequently arrested, has adamantly denied any knowledge and involvement in the execution. Nevertheless, this news agency would have reported that Bacchus is no stranger to the law. According to a statement by the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), on April 2, 2019, Bacchus had pleaded guilty to a lesser count of manslaughter, and was sentenced to 16 years, eight months imprisonment.

The release further stated that Bacchus was sentenced to three years for robbery under arms, and one year each for possession of a firearm and ammunitions. The sentences ran concurrently and it commenced from the date of admission – which is August 15, 2008.

This publication had reported that at Fagundes’ farewell, his best friend, Roger Khan, had stated that, “Every single one of those bullets were meant for me…all 20 something of those bullets were meant for me.”

During the farewell service, which was held at the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club, located at Thomas Lands, Georgetown, Khan demanded justice for his slain friend and lashed out at the Guyana Police Force for not working diligently to find Fagundes’ killers.