Health Ministry reports 105 new COVID-19 infections, no new deaths

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported 105 new COVID-19 infections via its daily dashboard update yesterday, increasing the case toll to 10,958. With the new case toll, Guyana is just a few numbers away from the 11,000 benchmark.

Its daily dashboard shows that 13 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another nine in institutional quarantine, 71 in institutional isolation and 1,059 in home isolation. Additionally, 9,576 persons have recovered to date.

No new deaths were reported yesterday. This means that the country’s death toll remains at 252.