Headquarters, TSU register victories in latest T20 action

April 10th, 2021
Apr 10, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Headquarters and Tactical Service Unit registered victories when the Guyana Police Force Commissioner T20 Cup continued at the Everest Cricket Club.
Headquarters defeated Linden by seven wickets. Batting first, Linden made 125 all out with Nicholas Persaud scoring 35. Kevin Christian and Kanhaiya Ramkarran claimed three wickets each. Headquarters responded with 130-3 in 14 overs. Andrew Lyght made 44 and K. Allicock 20.
Tactical Service Unit beat Officers by three runs. Officers took first strike and managed 147-4. Korwin Austin scored 49, Ronald Ali 40 and Steven Harris 30. TSU replied with 150-5 in 20 overs. D. Clarke made 26 and Rawle Haynes 17.
Previously, President Guard overcame Region two by six wickets. Region two took first strike and were bowled out for 99. Fazeer Khan made 33 and T. Dhanpaul 19. Karim Norton captured 3-15, while Jason Heyliger and Kester Harcourt had two each.
President Guard responded with 104-4 in 18 overs. Saheed Mohamed made 39 and Heyliger 27.
Region four beat Region five by six wickets. Batting first, Region five made 125 all out. L. Williams and S. Smith made 18 and 15 respectively. J. Tyndall and Paul Tyndall picked up three and two wickets respectively. Region four replied with 126-4. Paul Tyndall struck 62 not out, R. Harding made 26 and D. Thomas 16.
