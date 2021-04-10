Guyana is de Wild West of gambling!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Yuh want know why money circulating, yet people nah gat none fuh spend in dem house. Is because of de amount of gambling wah tekking place in de country.

Guyana is now de Wild West of gambling. Is every two corner in de city some gambling place deh. If is nuh lotto, is some other game playing. People gambling now pun sports. Dem bookie shop always pack with people. And dem gat mo casino now. And nuff people inside gambling.

De law seh how is only hotel guests wah allowed to gamble. But dem boys know dat nuff local people does get in dem casino fuh play pun dem slot machines. Don’t ask me how and don’t ask me who turning a blind eye to it. But it happening.

Nuff people spending dem money in de betting shop and in de casino. And dem short-changing dem family at home. Dat is why nuff ah dem supermarket complaining how sales dropping. Is nat just mo sellers. Is less money deh in some people pocket because of de gambling.

Dem boys hear two men arguing outside a gaming shop. One man accuse de second one of having a gambling addiction. De second one turn to he and seh, “How much yuh willing to bet pun dat?”

De police stop a man de other night during de curfew. Dem ask he weh he going and he tell dem that he going to a lecture on de evils of drinking, gambling and womanising.

De police wah stop de man ask he, “And just who is giving this lecture at this hour of the night?” De man turn to dem and seh, “That would be my wife!”

Talk half and only gamble wah yuh could afford!