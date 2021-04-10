GDF rank arrested for noise nuisance

Kaieteur News – A member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was on Thursday arrested for noise nuisance, following a report from an unknown caller to the police.

Kaieteur News understands that the noise nuisance report was made around 17:50 hrs. on Thursday. After receiving same, several ranks went to a wash bay located in Bagotville, West Bank Demerara and arrested the GDF rank. The police also seized the music system that was disturbing the neighbours.