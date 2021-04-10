GCB treasurer Jaigobin Cremated in pouring rain yesterday

Kaieteur News – The Guyana cricket fraternity is in mourning following the death of Guyana Cricket Board and Demerara Cricket Board treasurer Pretipaul Jaigobin.

The 54-year-old Jaigobin perished in a motor vehicle accident on April 1 and was at the time on duty coordinating the second phase of the Covid 19 cash grant.

The body of the late Jaigobin, who survived a gruesome acid attack which disfigured his face a decade ago, which was believed to be connected to the GCB’s accountability issues, was cremated at the Good Hope Crematorium on the East Coast of Demerara in pouring rain at 14:00hrs yesterday. Also present at the funeral Parlour was His Excellency President Irfaan Ali who interacted with Jaigobin’s family and other persons present, sharing in the feeling of grief at the loos of a good servant of the soil.

The body of Jaigobin, who was in March appointed a GCB executive when that entity held ‘legal’ Elections for the first time in over 10 years, was viewed at the Jerrick’s funeral Parlour yesterday morning before it was taken to East Coast Demerara residence for further viewing and funeral service.

The body was taken to the final resting place where it was cremated as family members wept openly.

Due to covid-19 only a small gathering of mourners, including DCB and GCB officials, were also present.

New GCB president, Businessman and a long-time family friend, Bissoon Singh was filled with emotions as he spoke of Jaigobin’s legacy at the funeral service.

From 2009-2011 Jaigobin served the GCB as the assistant treasurer.

Pretipaul was economic and financial analyst of the European Union Task Force Unit in Guyana’s Ministry of Finance, and was travelling from Mahdia to the ministry when the accident occurred.

“Jai, as he was popularly known, was well-liked and respected. His congeniality, humility and sense of humour endeared him to many,” the GCB head said.

“Pretipaul had been an active and trusted cricket administrator for over 20 years with a vast knowledge of the game, especially in relation to cricket records and statistics. His contributions to the deliberations and decisions at cricket meetings especially on financial issues and effective governance were invaluable.

Jai had a special affinity for youth cricket. His professional approach helped in the stimulation of affirmative action in cricket administration. He was constantly looking at ways to improve the accounting and marketing procedures.”

“Pretipaul’s passing is a tremendous loss to the wider cricket fraternity. It is with heartfelt grief that the Executives of the GCB and the DCB and the staff members extend sincere sympathy to his family, relatives and friends,” the GCB said.