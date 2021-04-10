Crandon gets call up following Tappin failed covid-19 test

Kaieteur News – On Thursday evening, the Guyana Basketball Federation (GABF) announced the six feet eight-inch (6’8”) Center, Akeem Crandon, will replace Yonnick Tappin in the national senior men’s 12-man squad that will contest in the CONCECABA pre-qualifiers for the FIBA 2023 World Cup.

Crandon got the opportunity because Yonnick Tappin has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

In an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, Crandon noted that “Being given the opportunity to represent Guyana is always a great honor for me. I’m poised and ready to capitalize on the minutes given to me on the court. I’m always a student of the game so I will use this opportunity to learn from the more experienced professional players to improve my skills on court.

According to a release from the GABF, they highlighted that this is with keeping with the regulations of the world governing body, “As stipulated by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) COVID-19 Protocol for FIBA Competitions version 3 section 5.1 – Participating Team Delegations – Pre-travel, FIBA requires COVID-19 testing of all members of a Team Delegation, this includes all players and support personnel or any other individual that has contact with the team and should be funded by the National Federation.

Prior to leaving for a FIBA Competition, all members of a Team Delegation are required to a testing regime of two (2) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests. Only PCR tests from samples (nasopharyngeal or saliva) collected by a health professional and analysed by a laboratory accredited by its government or national public health authority to perform PCR testing will be recognised as a valid test.

FIBA will not accept samples that are self-collection samples, antigen testing or point of care testing. The two (2) PCR tests shall be carried out as per following timeline: • One (1) PCR test taken seven (7) days before the departure. In case the date is on a bank holiday, or testing is not possible on the required date, then the test may be exceptionally postponed to six (6) days before departure; and • One (1) PCR test taken no later than 48 hours prior to departure (or in case of individuals located in the country of the Host or Game, arrival at the Game location), or earlier if required by the host country authorities in order to enter the host country.

In case the date is on a bank holiday, or testing is not possible on the required date, then the test may be exceptionally anticipated to 72 hours before departure. Participants shall obtain at least two (2) copies of the results of these tests, in the English language and the PCR tests must be negative in order to travel to the FIBA Competition. Any participants who have a positive PCR test results from these tests shall isolate immediately and shall not travel.”

The GABF General Secretary, Patrick Haynes, has been in constant consultation with the FIBA Americas Regional Office after learning of the positive PCR test result and was advised to have the player removed from the team immediately and shall be placed in a quarantine facility. Upon the recommendations of FIBA, the GABF activated FIBA’s recommendations. Akeem Crandon will add additional defence to the heavy offence team. The team delegation will undergo their second PCT test tomorrow and will depart on Monday, the 12th.