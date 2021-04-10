Carl Moore re-elected President as Tucber Park CC hold election

Urges youths to be inspired by Shepherd and Smith

Kaieteur News – Tucber Park Cricket Club (TPCC) held elections on Thursday last at the Berbice High School and long-serving Administrator and Manager Carl Moore, who now resides in the USA will continue to serve as President of the club.

National Coach Julian Moore will serve as first Vice President, Anthony D’Andrade as second Vice President, while Tamesh Mohabir is the Secretary. Gary Millington is the Assistant Secretary with West Indies Female player Tremayne Smartt serving as Treasurer, Orlando Tanner Assistant Treasurer, while Brandon Corlette is the Public Relations Officer.

In a virtual call, the senior Moore said he is impressed with the works of the club, hailing his son Julian and the other members of the club. “Julian, Anthony, Smartt and the Secretary, Tamesh has done a good job. They are carrying on the works that we started a few years ago to help the youngsters in New Amsterdam and surrounding areas,” Carl said.Over the past years, Tucber Park has continued to move from strength to strength in producing solid players. West Indies senior player Romario Shepherd and Guyana pacer Nial Smith are the latest elite products from the New Amsterdam-based club. Jeremy Gordon, a former senior Guyana player is also a product of the club. Gordon now plies his trade in Canada.

The former Manager of the championship winning Guyana team in the Stanford T20, Carl Moore said he is impressed and beyond proud of both Shepherd and Smith, who began their careers at the TPCC. Well known as Mr. Moore, Carl took over the TPCC mantle in1999. He described Smith and Shepherd as committed and disciplined players. He is hoping that this duo will inspire the upcoming talents at TPCC.

In addition to Tremayne Smartt, Candacy Atkins, who played for USA, is also another West Indies female product of TPCC. Eugene La Fleur is another proud product of TPCC, she was the captain the Guyana U-19 Team in 2008.

The likes of former senior Berbice players, Devon Clements and Maxie DeJonge along with D’Andrade, also played for UWI Vice Chancellor vs Zimbabwe back in 2010 are products from the TPCC.

The TPCC produced more than 40 National youth players in recent years. Another election for the TPCC is due in two years time.