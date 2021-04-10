Boy, 16, gets “thrashing” from villagers after robbing teen

Kaieteur News – A 16-year-old bandit yesterday received a “good thrashing” from residents of Second Street, Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, after he robbed a 17-year-old mechanical student of his belongings and attempted to escape.

Kaieteur News was informed that the suspect was discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after receiving treatment for the injuries he suffered at the hands of public-spirited residents.

It was reported that just after midnight, the young student was at a shop located at Hammer Head Street, Kaneville, making a purchase, when the 16-year-old and his accomplices approached him. There, one of the bandits placed a knife to his neck, while the other two men searched him. According to police reports, during the ordeal, the victim received a cut to his hand before he was robbed of his black BMX bicycle and $240.

After he was robbed, the 17-year-old told investigators that he ran home and raised an alarm with persons in his area about what had transpired. The persons who came to the young man’s rescue searched the area and eventually caught one of the assailants.

The robber was beaten and then handed over to the police while the other two suspects managed to escape.

He was arrested and taken to the GPHC to seek medical attention where he was admitted. Up to press time, the other two suspects were not captured. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.