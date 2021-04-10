Ariel launches June Millionaire Promotion

Latest update April 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Managers of Ariel Soap Powder launched its June Millionaire Promotion yesterday at the ANSA McAL Trading Headquarters, Beterverwagting.

From left: Brand Manager of Ariel, Atina Samad; Corporate Communications Officer, Treiston Joseph and Business Unit Head of P&G, Diane Alley.

At the launching, Corporate Communication Officer of AMTL, Treiston Joseph, noted that the promotion is one of Ariel’s biggest for the year and highlighted the impetus behind the promotion.
“With the pandemic hitting us hard and still thriving since it began, we know how tough it is on many of us and this is just one way for us to help the people that support us throughout the year and that is by putting money in their pockets,” Joseph shared.
Brand Manager of Ariel, Atina Samad, shared that customers will be able to enter the promotion with just “one” pack of Ariel Soap Powder, with exception of the 95-gram pack.
“It’s easy to enter, the promotion is being done nationwide and all you need to do is submit one pack of Ariel Soap Powder, along with your name, number and address and you will have a chance to win the grand prize of one million dollars,” Samad highlighted.
In addition, there will also be consolation prizes to be won at the grand prize drawing of one million dollars set for June 25, 2021.

