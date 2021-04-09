Youth remanded for killing Swan man

Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old man who was arrested for the murder of a labourer who was found dead in his Swan, Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway home, was yesterday remanded to prison.

The defendant, Ewert Calistro of Swan Village, made his first court appearance in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman where the capital charge of murder was read to him.

Calistro was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that between Sunday 4 and Monday 5 at Swan Village, he murdered 23-year-old, Roy Ross.

Magistrate Latchman remanded the young man to prison and the matter was adjourned to May 11, 2021. It was reported that on Monday morning, at around 06:00hrs, a motionless Ross was found lying in his living room. His body, which bore multiple stab wounds was discovered by his neighbour.

This media house had reported that the father of two was last seen alive sometime around midnight on Sunday by his girlfriend, with whom he lived. The two have a child together. The woman was reportedly staying with her mother but had gone to check on Ross in the company of her brother. The two had seen Ross walking in his yard shining his torchlight around the area.

Kaieteur News was informed that prior to this, the father of two was seen consuming alcohol with a group of men at a shop located near the Swan ball-field.

The following morning after the man was found dead in his home, a few persons were taken into custody who police believed might have been involved. Calistro, who was detained, reportedly confessed to investigators that he was guilty of being involved in the killing. He admitted his involvement and implicated another individual who he claimed fatally stabbed the victim.

This publication was told that the Calistro in the company of another individual went to the dead man’s house with the intention to “commit an unlawful sexual act on one of the occupants of the house”, with the expectation that he (Ross) was not at home. Calistro, reportedly during his confession, said that upon their arrival at the house, they were confronted by Ross and eventually a fight allegedly broke out. The fight then led to the now dead man being stabbed about four times about his body. It was reported that Ross received stab wounds to his chest, shoulder, abdomen and elbow.

Ross leaves to mourn his two sons, and other relatives. Meanwhile, the other suspect, who is involved in the killing and is said to be a relative of Calistro, has not been captured as yet. The investigation into Ross’s death continues.