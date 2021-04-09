Woman who knifed ex-boyfriend to death gets murder charge

Kaieteur News – The woman who allegedly knifed her ex-boyfriend to death last Thursday (April 1) was yesterday remanded to the New Amsterdam Prison until May 18, 2021. The defendant, Eva Pearson, 27, appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court and was charged with murder by Magistrate, Alisha George.

It is alleged that that on April 1, 2021, she stabbed her ex-boyfriend, Darren Harris, 46, to death at School Street, Cummings Park, ‘E’ Field, Sophia. Pearson was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

As she was escorted by police into a bus, her sister, who was present, broke down in tears. Onlookers, who were there at the time, advised both Pearson and her relatives to be strong. According to reports, Pearson stabbed Harris around 21:30 hrs. during a scuffle. The woman has since admitted killing her ex-boyfriend to police, claiming that she stabbed him in self-defence.

Harris had reportedly approached the woman while she was heading home from work and the two had begun arguing on the road. The argument intensified and they ended-up in a scuffle. Pearson stated that it was during the scuffle that Harris allegedly chopped her to her hands with a knife.

Pearson claimed that she somehow managed to take away the weapon from Harris and stabbed him with it. She then threw knife away and ran. One eyewitness reported to the cops that she overheard the argument and peeped outside just in time to see Harris falling to the ground and Pearson running away.

Pearson was reportedly chased to her home by a “bunch of people” who presumably wanted to apprehend her for the stabbing. Her father, Ivan Nedd, had recalled her jumping over the fence and running inside her home. He reportedly secured his premises, as the angry mob pelted bottles into his yard and vandalised his canter truck. The police arrived shortly after and arrested Pearson, who was bleeding from a chop wound to her right hand. They took her to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where she was treated and then taken to the East La Penitence Police Lock-ups, where she remained in custody until yesterday.

Pearson has also filed an official complaint against a policeman, who she said had wanted to touch her breasts instead of taking a domestic violence report just five days prior to the stabbing. She alleged that on Saturday March 27, Harris had broken a bottle and threatened to stab both her and Nedd (her father) for putting him out. She later headed down to the Turkeyen Police Station that same day to lodge a report. Instead of taking her report, a policeman there had asked to touch her breasts to see if they were real. Pearson had reportedly become annoyed and left without making that report. That complaint is currently being investigated by the relevant authorities.