We will support a comprehensive, positive gas-to-shore study

Kaieteur News – We are pleased that other members of the media and private individuals are adding their voices to our call for studies to be conducted to determine the feasibility of the proposed gas-to-shore project. We insist that independent and in-depth studies by trusted sources must be done to ensure that this costly investment is viable, will result in benefits for our people, and will not plunge us into further debt.
It is not good enough for government leaders to dictate that the project is acceptable because they think so. This project must move forward on the basis of sound financial, technical and environmental assessments. It must not move forward simply because Mr. David Patterson or Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo believes that the project is viable in the absence of the necessary studies being done – not with a mega project costing billions.
We urge President Ali to commission a comprehensive feasibility study to be undertaken by widely recognised and respected experts. There can hardly be any credible objection to such an undertaking. Once an independent, credible and comprehensive study of the project is undertaken, Kaieteur News is prepared to assess the findings of that study and, once we find these satisfactory and agreeable, we are prepared to be the project’s cheerleader.
Apr 09, 2021 Front Page Comment, News
