Traffic cops take busload to station because of mask-less driver

Kaieteur News – Two cops, yesterday, took a busload of passengers to the Eve Leary Traffic Headquarters because of a mask-less driver. One of the passengers, a Kaieteur News (KN) reporter, recalled that the Route 44 bus was taken to the headquarters sometime around 14:40hrs.

The driver had stopped to pick up another passenger in front of Queen’s College on Camp Street when two traffic ranks in a patrol-car pulled up beside him. One of the ranks stepped out, approached the driver and cautioned him before ordering him to “drive to the station”. The driver begged the officers to drop off his passengers first and then return but the cop refused and said, “Come, back-up back-up this bus and drive in deh”.

The driver did as he was told and the rank re-entered the patrol car and drove behind the bus. At that time, the KN reporter did not notice that the driver did not have on a mask. When the bus arrived at the Traffic Headquarters, the reporter asked one of the officers, “what is the offence committed”. The officer sucked his teeth and asked, “Who is you?”

The reporter then identified himself to the rank and he said, “Oh go in the station and the inspector gon tell yuh”.

By this time, the driver had put on his mask and the other passengers were furious because they had to walk from the headquarters back to Camp Street to join another bus.

The reporter, however, stayed behind and accompanied the driver and the other ranks into the station to find out what his offence was. As they entered the station, one of the ranks told the inspector, a female, “Look tek he licence, he didn’t have on a mask and is the second time I talking to this boy, yuh know.”

The reporter then asked the inspector, “Is because he didn’t have on a mask mek y’all pull he in?”

She replied, “Yes, and who is you?”

Once again, the reporter identified himself and the female inspector said, “Oh y’all ain’t know we pulling over people for mask now?”

According to the Covid-19 measures and guidelines, wearing a facemask in public is mandatory; citizens failing to wear a facemask can be fined or even placed in the lock-ups. Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony, during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) in August 2020, had stressed that imprisonments and fines can be avoided if persons adhere to wearing a facemask.