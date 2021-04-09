Sophia man arrested for Pouderoyen restaurant heist remanded for another robbery

Latest update April 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 09, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The 22-year-old ‘B’ Field, Sophia man who was arrested in relation to the million-dollar heist carried out on two men dining at a Pouderoyen restaurant last Saturday, was on Wednesday remanded to prison for another robbery.
The defendant, Christopher Cornette, a clothes vendor of Lot 830 ‘B’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown, appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Wales Magistrate’s Court, when the robbery under arms charge was read to him.
He was not required to plead to the charge, which alleged that on March 30, 2021, at Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, while being armed with a dangerous weapon, he robbed Jadeshwar Doolchand. Principal Magistrate McGusty remanded Cornette to prison and the matter was adjourned to April 22, 2021.
Kaieteur News had reported that last Monday, Cornette was arrested for allegedly robbing Navindra Kooblall, 34, a boat captain of La Grange Old Road, West Bank Demerara and Leon Dyal, 33, a sales representative, of Aron Street, Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, of millions of dollars in items.
It was reported that Kooblall and Dyal were dining at HONG XIANG, a Chinese restaurant, located at Lot 15 Klein Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, when Cornette and his accomplice, both armed with handguns, walked into the restaurant and approached their table.
According to a police report, Kooblall was reportedly robbed of six gold chains valued $2,145,000, two gold rings valued $220,000, one gold band valued $400,000, one iPhone 11 Pro Max cell phone valued $320,000, one Samsung A17 cell phone valued $150,000 and $300,000 cash. The total worth of the items was $3,320,460. As for Dyal, he was robbed of one Samsung A50 cell phone, valued $60,000 and $195,000 in cash.
The matter was reported and Cornette was arrested and placed among several others on an identification parade where he was positively identified by Kooblall and Dyal as one of the persons who robbed them at gunpoint. He was also identified as the robbery suspect in Doolchand’s matter. According to the police, Cornette is expected to appear in court on Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court for allegedly robbing Kooblall and Dyal.
