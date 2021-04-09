Latest update April 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Security guard arrested for accidently discharging firearm

Apr 09, 2021 News

Screen grab from the CCTV footage that showed James accidently discharging the shotgun.

Kaieteur News – Cops have arrested a security guard, Dequan James, for accidently discharging his 12-gauge shotgun on Wednesday at Moon Supermarket, located at La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
According to police, the round was discharged just around 09:00hrs.
CCTV footage showed him walking with the gun pointing downwards. As he made a few steps forward, a round was discharged and the bullet struck the floor close to his right foot as the gun kicked backwards and fell out of his hands. The security guard has since told investigators that the gun went off accidently.
James told police that subsequently after he contacted his senior, a Chief Security Officer and told him what happened. That individual, he said, had come and recovered the shell casing and left.
Shortly after, cops arrived at the scene and arrested James. He was taken to the Beterverwagting Police Station where the gun and its cartridges were lodged. The chief security officer has since lodged the shell casing too and has been told to provide all the legal documents for the weapon.

