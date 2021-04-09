President Ali pledges aid as volcano eruption threatens St. Vincent

Latest update April 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – In response to the looming volcano crisis affecting the Caribbean island nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Guyana says it is ready to facilitate assistance and support needed.

President, Irfaan Ali.

In a brief statement issued by the Office of the President yesterday evening, President, Irfaan Ali, said that he has already made contact with Prime Minister, Ralph Gonsalves, and assured him of “Guyana’s full support in dealing with this looming crisis.”
According to Ali, Prime Minster, Gonsalves, has indicated to him that apart from the need to evacuate citizens, there are other emergency materials needed. Taking the forgoing into account, the President stated that upon receiving the full list of their needs, immediately, a national response would be put together to supply the items and arrange for them to be shipped to the island.

The Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves.

This publication learnt that the La Soufriere volcano, which is currently threatening the island, has been erupting effusively since December, and can erupt explosively in hours or days. This is according to the lead scientist, who is monitoring the volcano, Professor, Richard Robertson.
Speaking at an emergency press conference last Thursday with the Prime Minister, the Professor said that there are now “banned tremors,” which are usually associated with magma moving to the surface. He said that the magma is at or close to the surface and the possibility of the volcano moving to explosive has increase significantly, based on the activity being seen. However, given the data, the monitoring team is still unable to say when an explosive eruption might happen, the Professor said.
Royal Caribbean Cruises yesterday offered several of its cruise ships in what is expected to be a massive evacuation exercise. The La Soufriere volcano last erupted explosively on April 13, 1979.

 

