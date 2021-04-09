Outdoor training likely to resume when situation improves

Latest update April 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 09, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Senior National and Emerging cricketers are likely to resume outdoor training when the current situation regarding the pandemic improves. A reliable source informed that the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) is currently seeking advice from medical officials and is monitoring the situation which will assist in determining when outdoor training resumes.
Kaieteur Sport understands that players who were training are currently under self isolation and even though outdoor training has been suspended, players will resort to other forms of training.
The GCB had taken a decision to halt training after a local cricketer apparently tested positive for Covid19.
