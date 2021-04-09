Latest update April 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Outdoor training likely to resume when situation improves

Apr 09, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Senior National and Emerging cricketers are likely to resume outdoor training when the current situation regarding the pandemic improves. A reliable source informed that the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) is currently seeking advice from medical officials and is monitoring the situation which will assist in determining when outdoor training resumes.
Kaieteur Sport understands that players who were training are currently under self isolation and even though outdoor training has been suspended, players will resort to other forms of training.
The GCB had taken a decision to halt training after a local cricketer apparently tested positive for Covid19.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Outdoor training likely to resume when situation improves

Outdoor training likely to resume when situation improves

Apr 09, 2021

Kaieteur News – Senior National and Emerging cricketers are likely to resume outdoor training when the current situation regarding the pandemic improves. A reliable source informed that the...
Read More
‘Lady Jags’ writes First Lady, Arya Ali

‘Lady Jags’ writes First Lady, Arya Ali

Apr 09, 2021

Former sportsman, administrator and enthusiast Samuel Ian Colin Ming, cremated

Former sportsman, administrator and enthusiast...

Apr 09, 2021

Basil Butcher Memorial 2-Day Match Bolisetty, Srivastava gives NY Tri State advantage

Basil Butcher Memorial 2-Day Match Bolisetty,...

Apr 09, 2021

Bolisetty, Rai spearhead NY Tri State U-15 to victory

Bolisetty, Rai spearhead NY Tri State U-15 to...

Apr 09, 2021

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims to take place in Inter Miami CF Stadium from July 2-6 Guyana to face Guatemala

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims to take place in...

Apr 09, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]