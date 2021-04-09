Missing youth found floating in creek

Kaieteur News – Days after a 20-year-old pork knocker went missing, his body was yesterday morning found floating in a creek. Dead is Avinash Fernandes called ‘Avi,’ of Mabaruma Compound, North West District (NWD), Region One.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday around 07:00 hrs. reported the youth missing, and that he was last seen on April 5, 2021, around 21:00 hrs. at a camp site situated at 13 Miles Trail, Line Backdam, Arakaka, NWD.

However, hours after the GPF reported Fernandes missing, his sister in a Facebook post stated that she was praying for her brother to return home safe and alive. The post further stated that she received a phone call from her mother later in the morning, who told her the tragic news that her brother was found dead.

Contact was then made with the police, who yesterday afternoon confirmed in a subsequent report that Fernandes’ body was found floating in the Arakaka River, in the NWD.

In that report, the police stated that Fernandes’ body was found between 07:00 hrs. and 11:45 hrs., yesterday by a party of policemen, along with Keith Alphonso, the man Fernandes had worked for.

The report further stated that Fernandes’ remains were in a state of decomposition when it was discovered. The body was then taken to the Port Kaituma Public Hospital, for observation and no marks of violence were seen on Fernandes’ body.