Man, waitress arrested after bar robbery

Apr 09, 2021

Kaieteur News – A man and a waitress are now in custody after they are suspected to be part of a bar robbery. According to a police report, the robbery occurred last Wednesday around 20:25hrs, at Sita’s Bar, Block ‘CC’ Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.
The report further stated that an eyewitness and other persons were in the bar when he observed the waitress talking to a man. The eyewitness told the police that about five minutes later, he noticed the man going back to the waitress, collecting her cell phone and continued talking to her.
According to what the witness told the police, a man with a black hoodie, fully masked and armed with a firearm, ran into the bar. It is reported that two others also clad in hoodies and fully masked, entered the bar shortly after, armed with cutlasses.
It is alleged that the bandit with the firearm pointed the gun to one of the patron’s head and relieved him of $260,000, one Microsoft Lumina cell phone valued $127,000 and one LG Aristo cell phone valued $47,000. Meanwhile, the other two bandits who were armed with cutlasses relieved other persons of their valuables before all three escaped in an unknown direction.
According to the police, during the ordeal, no shots were fired and no one was injured. The matter was reported; subsequently, the waitress and the man who was talking to her were both contacted by the police and placed in custody at the Beterverwagting Police Station, East Coast Demerara. A search was conducted on both suspects’ homes but nothing of evidential value was found. The investigation into the alleged robbery under arms is ongoing.

