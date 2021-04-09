Keep yuh raincoat and long boots on standby

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De weather forecast is like some of dem politician. When dem tell yuh walk, yuh does gat fuh run. Is de same with de local weather forecast. When it tell yuh it gan be a good day, walk with yuh raincoat.

Last week de weather people seh: “The 700 to 250 hPa indicated ridging being dominant with a continual drying of these layers and a very active SAL which all contributed to inhibit deep convection. However, perturbations in the lower atmosphere continue to propagate across the forecast area producing some weak instabilities. Numerical models are projecting similar conditions for the next 24 – 48 hours with an increase in moisture and instabilities by this Saturday.”

Dem boys didn’t understand what all of dat mean. So dem boys ask a friend and he she, it mean heavy rain and flood. Dem boys rush fuh buy long boots. Dem did had rain but de only flooding come from a broken koker. Not de rain.

Now dis week, dem boys reading about rain alert for de weekend. Dem boys nah know whether fuh laugh or cry or do both. Dem seh how we gan get between 60 mm to 100 mm of rainfall. Dat is between 2.3 to four inches per rainfall. And de Vee Pee did seh in 2005 how de coast can only drain 1.5 inches per day. So dem boys keeping dem fingers cross.

Long ago, dem had a radio announcer. People used to believe whatever he say. One day a caller called in and asked he if we gan get nuff rain on de weekend. He bluff and tell all he listeners, that it will rain heavy and dem muss buy long boots and raincoat.

When he finish he programme, he call de hydromet office. Dem tell he it gan rain heavy. Not a drop ah rain fall.

De next week, he call back de hydromet office again. He ask dem if it gan rain on de weekend. Dem tell he yes. He go on air and tell he listeners to buy long boots and raincoat because it gan rain heavy fuh sure. Again not a drop ah rain fall dat weekend.

De third week, he call back de hydromet office. He ask dem if it gan rain on de coming weekend. Dem tell he yes. He ask dem if dem sure. Dem seh yes again. He ask dem how dem suh sure.

De hydromet people tell he, “We sure; yuh nah see how much people buying long boots and raincoat.”

Talk half and remember it better to be prepared dan sorry!