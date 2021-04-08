RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour teams continue to make a positive difference

Kaieteur News – The Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt First Division team is widely considered one of the top first division team in Guyana and over the two last years has dominated the game in the Ancient County. The team in 2019 won all the first division tournaments in the Ancient County, while the RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour under21 won the delayed 2019 under21 tournaments after defeating arch-rivals Albion by seven wickets in early March.

The two teams under the Management of Organising Secretary Rabindranauth Kissoonlall and Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu continue to make a positive difference as part of their personal development programme. One of the requirements of being a member of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club is that all members shall be involved in social work and community development to make a positive difference in the lives of others.

The two teams on Tuesday last completed the 250th activity of the club for 2021 by handing over three special prizes for the hosting of a fundraising raffle by the Rose Hall Canje Cricket Team. The prizes were an electric blender, electric iron and electric kettle.

The RH Canje Community Centre Cricket Club headed by Dr. Cecil Beharry participates in all tournaments organizes by the vibrant Berbice Cricket Board. Dr. Beharry in accepting the donation noted that the club sometimes finds it difficult financially to play in all the tournaments due to the high cost of balls and transportation. The Club, he disclosed plays at the Under13, Under15, Under17, Under19, Under21, Second Division, Internal Zone and First Division. Additionally, the RHCCCC also has several active female cricketers who play in the New Amsterdam/Canje Zone team.

Beharry expressed gratitude to the Namilco Thunderbolt teams for their assistance. He noted that his club receives a wide range of assistance from the club and the Berbice Cricket Board that includes scorebooks, catching cribs, cricket balls, coloured uniforms, cricket gears, educational materials, bicycles and trophies among others.

Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster who is also the President of the Berbice Cricket Board hailed the effort of the Namilco Thunderbolt Flour teams for assisting their peers and noted that the RHTYSC strongly believes in assisting other clubs. This he stated is to assist all youths in the county to fulfill their dream of becoming a professional cricketer. Foster also disclosed that the team in 2021 has donated over $1M worth of items to Berbice clubs including Cricket balls, stumps, gears, scorebooks and trophies among others.

The two teams would also be presenting bicycles to less fortunate youths in early May, while they are also planning to distribute hundreds of food hampers for Mothers and Father’s Day in May and June respectively. The teams also recently distributed $300,000 worth of kites across Guyana. Last year, the ten cricket teams of the RHTYSC distributed over ten thousand food hampers in 2020 as part of their joint Covid-19 response programme.

Members of the RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour team includes Kevin Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Royston Crandon, Clinton Pestano, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Junior Sinclair, Eon Hooper, Jason Sinclair, Delbert Hicks, Khemraj Mahadeo, Keon Sinclair, Keith Simpson and Shawn Pereira.