Powerlifting Championships set for next month – No in house spectators

Latest update April 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 08, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) in a release to the media has divulged that its Novices/ Juniors National Championship and Qualifiers on Sunday, April 25th, 2021.
Weigh in will begin from 06:00hrs and last until 07:30hrs (6am to 7:30am) with the competition set to commence at 08:00hrs (8am).
The location has not been determined as yet, but it is expected to be announced at a later date.
The registration form and monies can be submitted to Martin Webster or payment can be made to the Federation’s bank account.
After depositing the money in the account, send images of both the registration form and deposit slip.
Bank: Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited
Account Name: Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation
Account Number: 962356552194
Due to the COVID- 19 pandemic, the GAPLF will not be allowing spectators at the venue and each team will only be allowed one coach. Everyone present will be expected to wear a mask. The competition will be live- streamed for the virtual audience.
Last year at the GAPLF’s Novice/Junior event was held at the St. Stanislaus College’s auditorium, a total of 17 records were broken.
