Police record three more sexual abuse cases in Region One

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday reported that there were three more sexual abuse cases in Region One. For the past several weeks there have been numerous reports of child sexual abuse coming out of that Region.

According to the first report yesterday, during December 2020, a man reportedly began engaging in sexual activity with one of his female relatives – who is a minor. The report further stated that since then the suspect continuously raped the child.

Recently, the child reportedly confided in a female relative and the matter was immediately reported to the police last Monday around 12:30hrs. The Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) was also contacted and has since launched an investigation into the alleged rape of the minor, while the police have launched a man-hunt for the suspect.

In another report recorded by police, on April 4, 2021 an adult female reported that she was allegedly raped. In a brief statement on that matter, the GPF noted that a medical certificate was uplifted in favour of the woman and the suspect was arrested and placed in custody.

In the third report recorded by police was that of the alleged sexual assault of a child under the age of 16. It is alleged that on Monday last, around 17:30hrs, the child was sexually assaulted by someone known to her. Moments after that incident occurred, the child informed her parents and the matter was reported to the police.

However, when the police went to arrest the suspect he was nowhere to be found.

Just last week, Regional Commander for Region One, Khalid Mandall, had stated that while crime is on the decrease in his district, the prevalence of child sexual abuse is of grave concern. Commander Mandall made that statement during a meeting with Director of the Police Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Mark Ramotar; his Deputy, Stan Gouveia, and other ranks from the CCU.

Kaieteur News had previously reported on the number of underage girls who were allegedly raped and impregnated in Region One over the past several months. While the police had arrested some of the alleged rapists, a number of the suspects are still at large.