Mother hands over son to CANU – says she didn’t know he was ‘doing drugs’

Latest update April 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A woman on Easter Monday handed over her son to the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) for the alleged trafficking of narcotics.
Her son, Rawle Farrell, of Lot 699, Sixth Street, Dazzle Housing Scheme, was wanted by CANU after he ran away during a drug bust at his home.
However, Farrell’s mother, accompanied by other relatives and a lawyer, took him to the CANU Headquarters where he was arrested. He is expected to appear at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court today, where he will be charged with the offence.
CANU ranks, it was revealed, had received a tip-off and headed to Farrell’s home on March 29, last.
According to reports, when Farrell saw them approaching, he exited his home and ran away. The ranks reportedly called out to him and gave chase, but were unable to catch up with him.
It was rumoured that shots were fired behind him, but CANU Head, James Singh, said that this was not so.
The ranks, this publication was informed, decided to search Farrell’s home and uncovered several zip lock plastic bags and bulky parcels with leaves, seed and stems, all suspected to be cannabis.
According to a CANU release, Farrell’s mother had turned up at his home while the ranks were still there.
She had reportedly told them that her son lives alone and that she did not know that he is involved with illicit drugs. The woman then promised that she would locate and hand him over to CANU. She fulfilled her promise on Easter Monday.
