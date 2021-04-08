Money changer and daughter’s murder PI nears completion

Kaieteur News – The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder of Better Hope money changer, Aaron Latchman, and his 18-year-old daughter, Arianna Latchman, is expected to come to an end shortly.

The matter yesterday continued in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Alisha George, and the next hearing is scheduled for April 14, 2021.Last month it was reported that the prosecution is expected to call its final six witnesses to testify. With that process almost complete, the prosecution is expected to close its case in the near future.

The five persons accused of the double murder are: Mark Rufino called ‘Mark,’ 25, a labourer, of Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo; Paul Chan called ‘Long Hair’ or ‘Anthony,’ 37, a conductor, of 10 Dennis Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown; Troy Abrams called ‘Troy’ or ‘Rasta Man,’ 44, a vendor, of 34 Middle Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara; Lloyd Sadloo, 37, self-employed, of 220 Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara; and Sean Thomas called ‘Yankee,’ 41, an electrician, of 59 William Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

On the defendants’ first court appearance, they were not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that on July 4, 2019, at Robert Street, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, they murdered the money changer and his daughter during a robbery.

According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question, Aaron Latchman arrived home around 15:15 hrs. and was attempting to park his car in his yard, when two gunmen struck. One of the gunmen reportedly entered the house and shot Latchman’s daughter. The other then attacked the father. The two men got into a scuffle, which resulted in a bag ending up in a neighbour’s yard.

The gunman, who had shot Latchman’s daughter, then exited the house and came to his accomplice’s aid, shooting Latchman as well. After Latchman fell to the ground, the attackers snatched a bag of cash and fled. The gunmen escaped in a car. The money changer and his daughter were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where they were both pronounced dead on arrival. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. The five accused were later arrested and subsequently charged jointly for murder.

Kaieteur News had reported that while on remand at the Lusignan Prison, Rufino escaped during October last and is still to be apprehended.