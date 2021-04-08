Latest update April 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

MOH records 81 new COVID-19 cases

Apr 08, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 81 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s overall number of confirmed cases to 10,718.
This represents a spike in new cases within the last 24 hours. The previous day, the Ministry had recorded 31 new infections. In addition to the new infections, the Health Ministry yesterday pointed to a significant increase of patients being placed in the Intensive Care Unit as a result of the virus.
According to the dashboard, a breakdown of the new cases per region shows that Region Four leads with 40 new cases, Region Six with 20 new cases, Regions Seven and Three with 13 and seven new cases respectively, while Region Five recorded one new case.
The MOH also reported that on April 6, 2021, another person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) had died. This has taken the total number of local deaths from the pandemic to 250. The latest fatality is a 57-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), who died while receiving care at a medical facility.
A total of 9,473 persons have recovered, according to the Ministry, and there are 916 patients in home isolation, 70 patients in institutional isolation and nine in the ICU battling the deadly infection.

